Win VIP package to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500

The stars and cars of the Verizon IndyCar Series are back at Gateway Motorsports Park for the 2nd annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 25th. It’s the most spectacular race weekend of the year – and lightning-fast – a 1.25-mile oval with speeds up to 200 MPH!

We’re giving away tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK, plus one grand prize winner will receive a huge VIP package including:

4 Coors Light Pole Night tickets

4 Gold Level Reserved tickets

4 Rumble Before the Roar tickets

4 Gateway MSP t-shirts

4 2-day Paddock passes

1 2-day VIP Parking Pass

The chance for one individual to wave the green flag for a race on Friday, August 24.

In addition to America’s best drivers, the event also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Russia and the United Kingdom. Tickets start at just $35 and are on sale now. Children under 15 are FREE with an adult ticket, plus huge discounts for military members with your military I.D.

This event drew over 44,000 attendees last year, be sure to buy your tickets in advance here!

New this year is the Rumble Before the Roar, the greatest ticket upgrade in racing. The Rumble Before the Roar is Gateway Motorsports Park’s ultimate pre-race party zone. On Saturday, August 25, kick off the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indycar festivities with DJs, special appearances, the Gateway Girls, Bar Olympics and outrageous special activities. The best part? The beer is included! That’s right, your $20 admission features a souvenir mug for complimentary beer and soft drinks in the Rumble Zone! The Rumble Before the Roar includes free light snacks, Gateway’s all-new pavilion cash bar, concession stands, T-shirt giveaways, special displays and food truck specials. This is the ultimate way to party with your friends before a great night of racing under the lights.

Admission to Rumble Before the Roar is only $20 and includes a souvenir cup for beer and soft drink refills from 3pm until the start of the race! 18 and over. Race ticket required for entry.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, July 20!

