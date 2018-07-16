World Naked Bike Ride posts path through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The 11th annual World Naked Bike Ride is rolling through St. Louis on July 21, 2018. The organization has just shared their route through the city.

Riders are gathering in The Grove neighborhood at around 4pm and going downtown and the to several south St. Louis neighborhoods. They expect the 15-mile ride to go from 6pm to 8pm.

This schedule of events was posted to their website:

4pm. – We’ll gather in the Grove (Manchester between Sarah St. and Kentucky St.) And enjoy lively beats from Dj Domo! The event is “bare as you dare”, so just go however YOU feel comfortable.

5pm – The costume contest will begin at 5pm, if you are interested in participating please make sure to register by the stage between 4:30-4:45pm. The contest categories are as follows: Most Creative DIY, Best Couple, Most Colorful, Most Hairy, Best Dance Moves. The contest winners receive gift bags full of gift cards to various local businesses valued over $150!

6pm – The World Naked Bike ride will take off at the sound of the horn!

6:15pm – The Fabulous Drag Show will take to the main stage

8pm – The bike ride should return to the Grove by now, and The Sneaker Bombs will have your bare bottoms dancing all night.

More information: www.wnbrstl.org