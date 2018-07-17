Alternative treatments for chronic pain without opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently signed a bill allowing chiropractic care to be covered under Medicaid, which means people suffering from chronic pain can now seek chiropractic help with their Medicaid Insurance.

Ross Mattox, assistant professor at Logan University and doctor of chiropractic care at Care St. Louis says research shows that the Medicaid population is prescribed opioids at a disproportionately high rate compared to the general population and those areas where patients have access to chiropractic have decreased opioid prescription rates.

He describes why there is a need for people who are underserved and underinsured get the care they need.