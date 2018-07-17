Body found behind Shrewsbury Walmart

SHREWSBURY, Mo. - Shrewsbury police discovered a body Monday overnight behind the Walmart on Watson Road.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Louis County detectives have taken over the investigation.

According to officials, Shrewsbury police called St. Louis County police around 11p.m. asking for help in the investigation.

At this point, it`s unclear who discovered the body or whether the body is that of a male or a female.

Authorities have not released how the person died but said police should know within 24 hours.

No one is in custody at the time.