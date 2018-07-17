× Build-A-Bear offers make-good on Pay Your Age Day fiasco

ST. LOUIS – Last week, Build-A-Bear abruptly ended its Pay Your Age Day amid safety concerns created by long lines and wait times, disappointing many customers and kids.

Company management said it underestimated the nationwide response to the promotion.

Initially, the company offered $15 vouchers to customers in line who didn’t make it inside of a store. The company also gave vouchers to its Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members in the U.S. and Canada who logged into their account by midnight on July 15, 2018. Vouchers related to this event will be honored through August 31, 2018.

However, Build-A-Bear announced Tuesday that it would go a step further in giving kids an opportunity to create a special furry friend. The company launched a new, year-long Count Your Candles birthday program. In short, kids 14 years of age and under can come to any Build-A-Bear during their birthday month and purchase a special bear for the price of their own age.