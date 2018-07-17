× Couple arrested in Troy, Mo. for Nebraska murder

TROY, Mo. – A Hawk Point woman and a man from Des Moines, Iowa are awaiting extradition to Nebraska in connection with a murder investigation.

According to Detective Tony Stewart, a spokesman for the Troy Police Department, authorities in Bellevue, Nebraska contacted Troy investigators to request their assistance in locating a murder suspect.

Bellevue police said they’d been tracking 29-year-old Raymond Davis and his last coordinates led them to believe he was in the area of the Troy Walmart on Highway 47.

Troy police went to the area and began a search. They located Davis exiting the store and he was arrested without incident.

Stewart said Davis had warrants out for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Davis was in the company of 21-year-old Krystal Martin. She was taken into custody and charged through Nebraska with first-degree murder.

Davis and Martin are in custody at the Lincoln County Jail.