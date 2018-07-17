Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JULY 18, 2018
.
A nice Wednesday in and around STL…nice for July anywhay…a large dome of Canadian high pressure over the Great Lakes in control…partly sunny and 88 for the high Wednesday with nice humidity levels… the humidity starts the return for Thursday and Friday with some storms popping…the focus on Friday…and another cool front rolling by Friday night just in time for a pretty nice weekend…August still on track to be better than June and July.