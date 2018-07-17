Doc’s Smokehouse raises money for Wounded Warrior Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Doc's Smokehouse in Edwardsville is raising money for our nation's heroes while serving up some delicious barbeque.

Doc & Susan Richardson, owners of Doc's Smokehouse in Edwardsville started the Wounded Warrior project in honor of both of their fathers and many family members, who have served. The annual fundraising goal is $25,000.

This is the restaurants second year running for Best of the Best barbecue restaurants in America by the National Barbecue News. Doc's has competed on the national level, winning multiple state championships, as well as awards at American Royal.

