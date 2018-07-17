× ‘Extremely contagious’ stomach virus spreading across Illinois

QUINCY, IL – Doctors say an “extremely contagious” stomach virus is spreading across Illinois. Symptoms of the illness include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and possibly a fever.

Doctors at SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy tell WGEM-TV that they started seeing cases of the virus a couple weeks ago. WAND-TV reports that there are also cases in Iowa and Missouri. The sickness typically lasts a day or two.

Dr. Bill Dixon at Southern Illinois University’s Center for Family Medicine says that it is important to drink water. Dehydration could be a real issue when coupled with the summer heat.

Doctors warn that you should wash your hands frequently to prevent spreading the virus.