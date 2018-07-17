× Fire destroys mobile home in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – Three pets are dead following a Tuesday afternoon fire in St. Charles. Fire crews are now wrapping up the scene at the Towne West Mobile Home Park. Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and that the unit is a total loss. Two dogs and a cat in the mobile home did not survive.

3 people live in the home but were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained to a single unit, there were no other injuries.