× IHOP offers buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents today

ST. LOUIS- It’s IHOP’s birthday!

The deal, which gives you three buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents, is in honor of the pancake chain’s 60th anniversary.

The restaurant is offering 60-cent short stacks from 7am to 7pm on July 17 as an invitation for you to celebrate its birthday.

Age ain’t nothing but a pancake. Come celebrate IHOP’s 60th birthday with a 60¢ short stack today! — IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2018

We’re throwing a 60th birthday party at our House this Tuesday, July 17 from 7a-7p. 60¢ short stacks. Invite whoever. pic.twitter.com/KT3CsxOsJl — IHOP (@IHOP) July 13, 2018