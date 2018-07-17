× Mother of former St. Louis police chief sentenced on fraud charges

ST. LOUIS – Carl J. Dotson, the mother of former St. Louis city Police Chief Sam Dotson was sentenced to 36 months in a federal prison Tuesday in Federal Court. Dotson was sentenced on fraud charges involving the embezzlement of over $2-million dollars from a commercial real estate property management company based in Olivette, MO.

Dotson was an office administrator for the company, writing checks for large amounts of cash for herself to pay for the care of her mother, mortgage payments, home renovations, home cleaning services, law services and shopping at local stores.

She had pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud back in March of this year.