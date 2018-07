Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, Mo. - A pick-up truck driver with Illinois plates rams into a house early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 1:30a.m. on Rockman place at Old Warson road in Rock Hill.

After the crash, the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene, causing serious damage to the home.

Police say they are familiar with the driver.

Truck vs house pic.twitter.com/PGNyHF8PM0 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 17, 2018