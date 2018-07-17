‘Saint Sinner’ and ‘I Could Care Less’ at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 13 and continues next weekend, July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Brian Cooksey, writer/director of the short films “Saint Sinner” and “I Could Care Less,” and Todd Gillenardo, an actor in “Saint Sinner,” visit Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss their movies and the festival.

“Saint Sinner” screens Friday, July 20 at 9:30 p.m. and “I Could Care Less” screens Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org