St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department accepts lip sync challenge with style

PARK HILLS, MO – The St. Francois County Missouri Sheriff’s Department accepted the lip sync battle with style. Watch Deputy Prince Evans lead police performing Let’s Go Crazy, Smooth Criminal, and Thunderstruck.

Evans tells the Daily Journal that he likes showing the public the police are people and like to have fun like everyone else. They officers are raising money for Shop With A Cop. Call Lora Henson at 573-431-2777 to make a donation. You can also send a check toto St. Francois County Sheriff Association Attn: Lora Henson 1550 Doubet Road Farmington MO 63640.