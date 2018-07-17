Video: Police shoot through cruiser’s window during high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND DISTURBING

LAS VEGAS, NV - Police released dramatic body camera footage from a high-speed chase that includes an officer shooting at the suspect's vehicle through the window of his police cruiser. The pursuit ends in a crash outside an elementary school. One of the suspects died at the crash scene from a bullet wound.

Police were called to the scene of an attempted murder on July 11, 2018. The victim was shot multiple times.

When officers arrived the suspects fled the scene in a SUV. That led to a long police chase. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the suspects fired at them 34 times with bullets hitting multiple vehicles.

One of the suspects, Fidel Miranda, 23, was shot and killed at the scene. Another suspect, Rene Nunez, 30, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The police officers involved in this pursuit have been placed on routine paid administrative leave. The have been identified as William Umana, 37, and Paul Solomon, 46.

This is the 10th Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting in 2018. There have been five deaths in those shootings.

More information: