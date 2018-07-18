Cardinals interim manager sits down with Fox 2’s Martin Kilcoyne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are out of town and begin the second half of the season Thursday night in Chicago.

With one game under his belt, Mike Shildt is now trying to orchestra a second-half turnaround, as the Cardinals interim manager.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne spent some time with Shildt this afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Being a manager in baseball has become a bit of a glamor position. Handed to former players with big league resumes. Whether it's Mike Matheny, Brad Ausmus or Aaron Boone. It's become a trend.

So, the Cardinals in-season move goes against the trend. Handing the reigns over to a true grinder. Someone owner Bill DeWitt described as a baseball rat.