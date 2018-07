ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals have a warning about an upcoming concert performance. Country music singer Kenny Chesney is playing Busch Stadium this Saturday. The team reminds everyone that purchasing tickets from a secondary market can be troublesome. Fans should only purchase tickets from trusted sources.

Gates will open for Chesney’s show at 4:00pm and the concert kicks off at 5:00pm. Learn more about the show at Busch Stadium here.