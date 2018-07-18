× CDC and FDA warn fresh crab meat from Venezuela is not safe

ST. LOUIS- Health officials are warning against eating crab meat from Venezuela, as it’s been tied to diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease and Control said fresh crab meat from Venezuela carries a bacteria known as Vibrio parahaemolyticus.

The crab meat is commonly found in plastic tubs and might be labeled as “pre-cooked”, it has sickened at least a dozen people nationwide.

At least four people have been hospitalized.