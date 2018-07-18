Driver captures video of man falling from car onto St. Louis highway

ST. LOUIS, MO — A stunt on what appears to be a St. Louis highway goes disastrously wrong. A man hanging out of a speeding car falls out of the vehicle and tumbles onto the road. A driver caught the incident on video. Chad Rivera’s Facebook post titled, “Only in St. Louis,” has now been seen nearly 300,000 times.

The man who recorded the video contacted the Riverfront Times. Rivera tells them that the man walked to the side of the road after taking the fall. He believes the man will be OK.

See the video here: