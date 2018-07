Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Harris-Stowe State University called on lawmakers Tuesday to restore funding that was cut last month by Gov. Mike Parson

Our partners at The Post Dispatch report, Governor Mike Parson trimmed a grant by $250, 000.

Provost Dwayne Smith says those funds were 'very much needed, and adds that cut will delay upgrades to the main administration building and plans to improve computer science laboratories.

The Governor has not specified why he reduced the University's grant.