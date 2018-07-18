High school choir gets opportunity to perform on stage with “Foreigner”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – The concert choir from Central High School in Park Hills made a 75-mile trip to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday. That’s because the choir won a radio contest giving them the opportunity to perform with the 80’s rock band Foreigner.

“This was pretty exciting,” said Central High School Secretary Tamra Uding. “They are all pretty excited to get the opportunity to do this.”

“We have a Christmas basketball tournament at our high school and there’s a lot of people there but nothing like this,” said choir member Brooklyn Pace.

Choir members believe one of the reasons they won the contest was because they love 80’s rock. They performed “I Want to Know What Love Is”. Foreigner is one of the best-selling bands of all time.

“I never thought in a million years I would be able to be on stage with some of these iconic legends of 80’s rock music,” said Pace.

Uding believes the opportunity could give students a big boost of confidence during future performances.

“We love singing and we think we can get better at it,” said choir member Paul Reinert. “Hopefully people can recognize that.”

