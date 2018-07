Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- National Hot Dog Day is July 18, and the Humane Society of Missouri partners with Steve's Hot Dogs to give it a special meaning

Steve's Hot Dogs, located on Magnolia Avenue in South St. Louis is offering half off on hot dogs Wednesday from 4- 10p.m.

They will be donating 5 percent of sales to the Humane Society's animal cruelty fund.

Dogs are welcome on the patio, they will have cooling stations.