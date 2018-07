ST. LOUIS, MO — Do you know anyone missing four fresh, green, healthy marijuana plants? The Ozark Police have them and want you to claim them.

A resident found the plants Sunday while walking. The plants even had a sign saying, “keep off the grass.”

It’s not quite clear if the sign is meant to warn others or just a proud proclamation to those who leave it behind.

Ozark Police posted an image of the find to Facebook asking the owner of the plants to come and pick them up.