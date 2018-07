ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are using frozen treats to engage the public. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s mobile truck was in north county Tuesday on Canaan Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. They tweeted images of officers greeting and talking with many of the residents. They say the frozen treats were a hit with the kids.

