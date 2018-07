× Local students get Q&A with astronauts from space

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Science Center has been selected by NASA to host a live question-and-answer session with the crewmembers aboard the International Space Station Wednesday.

Students from local education programs will be able to ask questions in this private event from 11:20- 11:45a.m.

The general public will be able to watch the discussion on NASA TV in the Planetarium.