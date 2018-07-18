× Man charged in murder at north St. Louis market

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month at a north city market.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place July 5 just before 7:45 p.m. at the M&A Market in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Road, located in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood.

Police found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Rachaud Grayer, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later identified and arrested Talib Ziyad for Grayer’s murder. The motive for the killing was not revealed.

Ziyad was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.