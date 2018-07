× Money Saver- 4 Deals for National Hot Dog Day

ST. LOUIS- Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and you can grab some hot diggity deals.

Head over to sonic between 2-4p.m. and grab 99 cents corn dogs and half-price drinks and slushies.

7-eleven is offering it’s big bite hot dogs for $1 today with all the toppings.

Pilot Flying J guests will be treated to a free hot dog.

Walmart is offering rollback prices on several grills with discounts for as much as $150.