Parasitic illness blamed in 22 St. Louis County cases

CLAYTON, Mo. – Health officials in St. Louis County are raising concerns about an outbreak of an intestinal illness.

County officials on Wednesday cited 22 cases of cyclosporiasis since the end of May. The victims range in age from 21 to 80.

Origins of the illness are not known but many of those sickened have reporting eating lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro. Thirteen of those who became sick said they ate prepared salads. The county declined to say where the salads were purchased.

The most common symptom of cyclosporiasis is diarrhea. Other symptoms can include appetite loss, intestinal pain, nausea and fatigue.

Last week, McDonald’s stopped the sale of salads from restaurants in several states, including Missouri, over concerns about the illness.

McDonald’s Statement on Salads:

“McDonald’s has been in contact with public health authorities from Iowa and Illinois about an increase in Cyclospora infections in those states. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at impacted restaurants until we can switch to another lettuce blend supplier. We are in the process of removing existing lettuce blend from identified restaurants and distribution centers – which includes approximately 3,000 of our U.S. restaurants primarily located in the Midwest. Of the 3,000 restaurants, at least one is located in the following states: IL, IA, IN, WI, MI, OH, MN, NE, SD, MT, ND, KY, WV, and MO.

McDonald’s is committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality control. We are closely monitoring this situation and cooperating with state and federal public health authorities as they further investigate.”