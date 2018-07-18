Short film director screening his movies at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 13 and continues next weekend, July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Richard Taylor, director of “End of Daze,” “Frankie Misbehaves,” and “Outland,” visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss his short films appearing at the festival.

Those films screen at the following times: “Frankie Misbehaves” on Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.; “End of Daze” and “Outland” on Saturday, July 21 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org