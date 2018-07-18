St. Charles firefighter hospitalized after vehicle fire, explosion

ST. CHARLES, MO- Late Wednesday night, the St. Charles Fire Department announced that a firefighter suffered second and third-degree burns to his hands and burns to his face while putting out a vehicle fire.

In a Facebook post, the department said the incident happened near the intersection of Highways J and H. According to initial reports, a vehicle door was blown 60 feet as a result of an explosion on the scene. The cause is still under investigation.

The unidentified firefighter is being kept overnight at a hospital for observation.