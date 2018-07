Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Garbage is piling up in St. Louis alleyways because the city faces a trash truck shortage. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that nearly half of this city's fleet of 84 garbage trucks are out of service. The city has 55 trash routes a day but is running 40 to 45 trucks daily.

The problem stems from years of budget challenges and new trash trucks not making the final cut when city leaders approved annual spending.