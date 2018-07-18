× Stray bullet hits person at assisted living facility

ST. LOUIS – A 66-year-old man at an assisted living facility was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred around 4:05 p.m. at Union Manor Residential Care, located in the 2700 block of Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was taken to a local hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Investigators learned the man was in his bed on the second floor of the facility when he was wounded.