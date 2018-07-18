Tour the renovations at Enterprise Center with Blues’ center Ryan O’Reilly

ST. LOUIS, MO — There are a lot of changes coming to the home of the Blues. The hockey team sent center Ryan O’Reilly on an all-access tour. They shared this video of the renovations at Enterprise Center to social media Wednesday.

The building now features a fresh coat of paint, new seats, a new elevated space with a view of the city and a view of the game from the concourse.

Renovations are in full swing at Enterprise Center, and Ryan O'Reilly got an all-access tour. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/9jYiXuonLA — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 18, 2018

The home of the St. Louis Blues got the Enterprise Center name on July 1, 2018. The arena has been known as the Scottrade Center since 2006.

The NHL team on Monday announced a 15-year arena naming rights agreement with suburban St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, which operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental.