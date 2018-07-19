× After months of rumors, Joe Edwards is ready to reveal Delmar Loop new attraction

ST. LOUIS- It’s time to end the speculation. The Delmar Loop is ready to announce what will be built in the streetscape across from The Pageant.

Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill, the Moonrise Hotel, and other Loop landmarks announced Thursday he plans to build a one-of-a-kind attraction plus renovate a historic church building in the area.

Magic Mini Golf will be located at 6160 Delmar Boulevard, just east of North Skinker Boulevard.

The new attraction will include an indoor 18-hole miniature golf, shuffleboard, a full kitchen, bar, basketball, and other amusement games. He says it is set to be “fun and whimsical”.

Magic Mini Gol will also feature an indoor 16-foot–high, Ferris wheel from the Muny Opera. The Ferris wheel has five “cabs,” each capable of holding three kids or two adults.

“This will be a great experience venue for all ages.” – Joe Edwards

The exact date of the grand opening is unknown at this time.