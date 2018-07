Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - The latest police videos going viral don't feature scenes of confrontation, only the sounds of harmony.

Police around the country swear to Protect and Serve and now sing "Lip-sync battles" featuring officers are going viral, racking up millions of views.

Alton police are ready to shoot their video and tonight they need the public to help them out.

If you want to appear in the video, head to 3rd street at Belle around 8:00p.m. Thursday, July 19.