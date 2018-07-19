× Amazing savings for Kohl’s Area Rugs

ST. LOUIS- Roll out the carpet and save on rugs at Kohls online.

While supplies last, get Sonoma indoor-outdoor area rugs down from nearly $100 to as low as $39.99

Enter a coupon code and the price drops to $33.99 for a four by six size, larger sizes cost more.

There are seven water-resistant styles to choose from but are selling out quickly.

Spend $75 dollars to get free shipping or see if in-store pick up is available for more savings.

Grabe this deal here: www.kohls.com