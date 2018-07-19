× Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy missing from Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say John Gyuriak was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in South Bend, Indiana. The boy is described as being 4 feet 1 inches tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a scar above his right eye. He was wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey, with black Under Armor athletic shorts.

Police say John was taken by his mother, 29-year-old Areca Gyuriak. Police believe he is in extreme danger.

They two were last seen driving a tan 2008 Dodge Charger.

If you have any information, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.