Contact 2: Cashing in on your junk tech

ST. LOUIS – Now more than ever, technology has found its way into all facets of our lives. that often means having to upgrade our devices to stay current. But what about your old tech?

We all have stuff like old cellphones, old tablets, old DVDs, and probably much more laying around our homes. Believe it or not, much of it has value. Maybe not a ton of value, but depending on the item and its condition, you can make some money.

Here are some of the easiest ways to get money for your gadgets.

eBay remains one of the most popular places to do this online. It can be a bit more involved than some other sites, especially if you’re selling electronics, that’s why experts say to start with the mobile app. That way you can scan the barcode and take pictures right from your phone then fill out the rest of the listing on your computer.

Next up: Craigslist. Listing is simple – just write a few lines plus add a picture. Sales here happen fast and you don’t have to pay any fees. But as we’ve reported, face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers can be dangerous, so it’s best to meet in a safe, public place. As always, beware of scammers.

Those are the sites you’ve probably heard of, but there are many others out there you may not have. One of those sites is Gazelle. Here you’re selling straight to the company, so it’s one of the fastest ways to get your cash. But you’ll probably get much less than selling other ways. With a few quick clicks, we found out Gazelle would give us $10 for our broken iPad mini.

Then there’s the site Decluttr, another user-friendly option where we learned fast that we could get $9.20 for our iPhone 5S that won’t turn on. After entering the barcodes for our DVDs, we found out we’d receive 63 cents for “Shadows in the Sun” but nothing for “Shall We Dance.” Richard Gere wouldn’t be happy and neither were we!

All in all, we learned we could get $20 for a bunch of stuff collecting dust in our home. Not too bad for 10 minutes’ worth of web surfing.

There’s another option if you’re considering a tech upgrade and want to make some money while also protecting the environment. You can take your old electronics into a Best Buy store where a Geek Squad member will review the items and potentially offer you a store gift card for its value. If it doesn’t have trade value, Best Buy will still take it and send it off for safe e-waste recycling.

“Zero goes to the landfill and then all of the data that’s contained gets shredded down into dust. We turn data to dust,” said ERI’s John Sullivan.

There are clearly a lot of options for you to choose from. We recommend checking them out for yourself and shopping around to see what fits you best.