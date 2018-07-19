Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JULY 20, 2018

Friday…ahead of a cool front much of the day…partly sunny, hot and humid…92 for the high…maybe a few spot storms…but rather limited…the focus in the afternoon will be southern IL. Winds will also be picking up during the afternoon and evening as a cool front swings by…winds turning to the west and northwest. Overall the weekend looks nice…Saturday…sunshine and low humidity…a windy day…in the 80’s…Sunday…mid 80’s with partly sunny skies…maybe a spot shower…lots of questions about that…still in the 80’s on Monday.