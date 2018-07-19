Former Greenville city clerk charged with stealing $150,000

Posted 4:24 pm, July 19, 2018, by

Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy Court, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Judges Gavel, Soundboard And Bundle Of Dollar Cash On The Rough Wooden Textured Table Background.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has charged a former Greenville city clerk with stealing more than $150,000.

The felony public corruption charges, announced Thursday, accused Pamela S. Birmingham of improperly writing herself several checks from city bank accounts between 2014 and 2016 and of falsifying city records.

A press release from Hawley’s office alleges the theft nearly bankrupted Greenville, a southeast Missouri town with a population of 511 in the 2010 census

A representative of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Birmingham was booked, bonded and released Wednesday.

Birmingham’s lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said an ongoing review of Greenville confirmed the misappropriation of funds.

A request for comment from the city of Greenville was not immediately returned.