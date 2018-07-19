× Franklin County man arrested for fatal stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is considering charges against a New Haven man in connection with a fatal stabbing.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the incident occurred July 18 before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Skyline Drive. A person called 911 to report he’d been attacked and ultimately stabbed the person during the altercation.

Deputies and EMS responded to the residence and found the person who’d been stabbed, 34-year-old David Haight, was dead.

The person who made the 911 call, a 47-year-old man, was taken into custody for questioning.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation.