Gov. Parson pushes for infrastructure improvement, right-to-work legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson has only been on the job since June 1 but says his team has come out of the gate fast. And it all started with an hour and a half meeting with President Donald Trump, Parson says surprised him with how much he actually knows about our state.

“We talked about infrastructure and workforce development. Tariffs. His views are different than mine to a certain degree,” Parson said.

Parson adds that he and Vice President Mike Pence spoke for a few minutes as soon as he got off Air Force 2.

“We had a few minutes to talk tax policy. And like any politician, he was talking about what they have done and how the tax breaks are helping,” Parson said. “And he wanted to know how we are and what we had done in Missouri.”

The governor has been transparent as he pledged. He is also talking about all issues, including right-to-work, which he thinks could really help Missouri.

“I think I’m trying to make changes and it’s worth the risk,” Parson said. “Other states have proven it to be successful and it’s helped. I think we should be a right-to-work state.”

Improving Missouri’s infrastructure has been at the top of Parson's agenda. He says a gas tax to be used on better infrastructure will be on the November ballot. He feels our highways and bridges, along with the airport, rails, and ports, are very important economic tools to keep and attract business.

“The reality of it is we have a certain amount of responsibility to keep infrastructure up in our state,” he said. “This is the fairest way to do it. I hope people in the state see that and see the vision I see for Missouri.”

Governor Parson also says our state will go as St. Louis does and he will continue meeting with local leaders to improve crime rates, business, and whatever else is needed.

“We don’t want the St. Louis region to go any direction but forward. Move up. I want people to know I care about what’s going on in the region,” he said.