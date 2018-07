× Hardees offering free breakfast for St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS- Hardee’s is offering free breakfast for morning people in St. Louis.

Hardees believes St. Louisans are some of the earliest risers in the Midwest waking up at 5:30 in the morning.

To celebrate they are giving away their new breakfast sliders between 6-7 a.m. July 19 and Friday, July 20.