ST. LOUIS- Real ingredients with real Italian taste is really giving back. Vero meal kits will hold its giveback Thursday event benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis.

100 percent of the profits will be donated from customer orders from 6a.m. until midnight.

Vero meal kits are owned by Katie Collier, of Katie's Pizza and Pasta and St. Louis Chef of the year 2017.