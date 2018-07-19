× Lay’s introduces 8 new potato chip flavors

ST. LOUIS- Attention all snack lovers.

Lay’s is releasing eight new potato chip flavors; the most the company has ever released at the same time.

The new “Tastes of America” flavors showcase local cuisines across the nation. Some of the flavors include Cajun Spice, Chili Con Queso, New England Lobster Roll, and Sweet Thai Chili.

There are two midwest flavors that made the group, Giordano’s Deep-Dish Pizza and Fried Pickles with Ranch.

All eight new flavors will be in grocery stores from July 30th through September 23rd.

You can also buy all eight flavors on the company’s website.