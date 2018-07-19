Lose fat permanently with noninvasive fat reduction machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Want permanent fat removal without surgery?

Jennifer Warmann Bloss with Elemental Esthetics demonstrates a powerful way to not only take away fat but tighten skin too, with the Contoura machine.

The Contoura is the only non-invasive body contouring device proven in peer reviewed and published human studies to both permanently kill fat tissue and contract the skin.

Elemental Esthetics

777 South New Ballas Road

Suite 302W

Saint Louis, MO 63141

314-276-6069

