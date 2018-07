Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. - First responders across southwest Missouri were called to the scene of a reported "mass casualty incident" at Table Rock Lake on Thursday after several people were thrown into the water.

According to reports, strong storms pushed through that area earlier Thursday evening, capsizing one of the duck boats.

The Stone County Fire Department tweeted there were more than 20 people on the boat when it crashed, but wouldn't say how many were injured.