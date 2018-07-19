× Mayor Krewson set to attend north St. Louis water safety camp ceremony

ST. LOUIS- July 19 is the final day of a four-day water safety camp for children in north St. Louis.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and the Zac Foundation hosted the camp for more than 100 children between ages five to nine.

The program combined in-pool swimming lessons, safety classes with First Responders, and classroom curriculum based on tenets of water safety.

Campers are now equipped with critical tools to lead them on the path to safe swimming, including fundamental stroke training, emergency preparedness and response, and basic lifesaving techniques.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed are set to attend the closing ceremonies Thursday.