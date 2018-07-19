McDonald’s rolls out Global McDelivery Day with Uber Eats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- McDonald`s is bringing on Thursday to celebrate the fun and food McDelivery offers customers around the world.

This year, McDonald`s is introducing the new Throwback Collection featuring items inspired by the coolest `90s trends including a set of fun T-shirts, bandanas, pins, socks, and PopSockets.

Gene Stanford local McDonalds operator shares how customers can get the chance to receive an item from the free by ordering McDelivery through Uber Eats on July 19.

The collection will be available on a first come, first-served basis only at participating restaurants while supplies last.